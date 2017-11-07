Sports in Brief: Indictments returned in college hoops bribery scheme

NEW YORK — A federal grand jury in New York City has returned indictments against four college basketball assistant coaches charged in a bribery scheme.

The grand jury returned the indictments Tuesday against eight of 10 men arrested in September.

Prosecutors say the men are accused of using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents. They face fraud and other charges.

The assistant coaches charged are Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona, Tony Bland of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

The time to return an indictment was extended for a month for two defendants, including Brad Augustine, the AAU program director who stepped down.

Lawyers for Person and Richardson say their clients will be exonerated. Lawyers for Bland, Evans and Augustine were unable to be reached for comment.

No change in top 4 of CFP rankings; Georgia, 'Bama 1-2

PHOENIX — Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.

Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.

After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin was No. 8, the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Washington, the highest-ranked Pac-12 team, is ninth and Auburn is 10th.

Notre Dame visits the Hurricanes on Saturday night, and Georgia is at Auburn.

No. 14 Penn State and No. 15 Ohio State fell out of the top 10 after losses last week.

UCF was 18th, the highest-ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences. The highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of Five leagues is guaranteed a spot in one of the New Year's Six Bowls, and the American Athletic Conference is in prime position to grab that bid this year.

UCF is unbeaten and leading the American's East Division, and Memphis, ranked 22nd, is in the first in the AAC West. No other Group of Five conferences are represented in the selection committee's rankings this week.

Spain's World Cup jersey sparks controversy

MADRID — Spain's jersey for the World Cup has sparked controversy after being linked to the Republican flag of the 1930s.

The jersey has the colors red, yellow and blue. Some say that from afar the blue appears to have the same purple tone of the Republican flag used from 1931-39.

The flag is still used by those who oppose the Spanish monarch.

Apparel maker Adidas said there were no political implications in the jersey, and the design was agreed upon with the Spanish Football Federation a long time ago.

"The current design represents the courage and the fury of our national team, with graphics of red, yellow and blue diamonds which represent the best qualities of this team: Speed, energy and its renowned style of play," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Federation officials also said that there was no intended link to the Republican flag.

The jersey is a throwback to the one used by Spain at the 1994 World Cup, with a side pattern mixing the three colors. Its main color remains red. The shorts will be blue and the socks black.

Spain is in the midst of a political crisis after Catalonia pushed for independence from the rest of the country.

IOC suspends Frank Fredericks over French corruption charges

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee suspended Frank Fredericks as a member on Tuesday, four days after he was charged in a French investigation of suspected bribery in the 2016 Olympic host city vote.

The IOC leadership intervened eight months after the four-time Olympic sprint medalist from Namibia stepped back from his duties when the allegations were reported in French media.

"Considering the gravity and urgency of the situation and its impact on the reputation of the IOC, the IOC (executive board) decides to suspend Mr. Frank Fredericks from all the rights, prerogatives and functions deriving from his quality as an IOC member," the Olympic body said in a statement.

Fredericks was an IOC board member when he accepted a $300,000 payment eight years ago on the day Rio de Janeiro was chosen as the 2016 host.

The money allegedly came from a Brazilian businessman and was paid to Fredericks via the son of Lamine Diack, then a senior IOC member and president of track and field's governing body. Both Diacks are under investigation by French prosecutors in a wide-ranging corruption case.