Marley is a 1-year-old Labrador mix with a cute smile and a puppy-like demeanor. This goofy guy loves attention from people and enjoys going for long walks. Marley is looking for a home where he will learn some basic commands and make his people laugh with his silly personality. Meet him at the YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.