Pet Focus: UAF ‘Superstar of the Week’ – Maddie

Maddie is a domestic medium-haired white and black female who was born April 21, 2015. She had a rough start in life and had to have her tail amputated – so she is a “man-made Manx”. Her fur is soft and silky. She is affectionate on her own terms, but a bit timid and would need a quiet house.

Maddie is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/ FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, her adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about Maddie, please call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or read about her on UAF’s website, unitedanimalfriends.org.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF's foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.