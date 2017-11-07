Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Cecil

Cecil is a black kitty with lime green eyes. He is around 2 or 3 years old and is a calm, sweet boy. He was abandoned in the rescuer’s yard. Cecil is quite talkative. He also likes to head butt and likes to be petted and talked to. This guy is a very nice kitty looking for a forever home. Come and meet Cecil at Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, on adoption days — Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call 928-445-5411 for an appointment to see him.

Go by PetSmart (next to Costco) to see all of our cute kittens on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can see all of our cats and kittens available for adoption on Petfinder and Facebook.