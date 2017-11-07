Pet Focus: Catty Shack — Swirly

I am a handsome, short-haired, male tortoiseshell kitty. My fur has beautiful, interesting patterns of gray and black in swirls, which is why they call me Swirly. I am playful and smart. I figured out that moving red dot on the floor has something to do with the laser pointer in my foster's hand — see, I told you I was smart! I like to play with wand toys and I like to be petted. I've been tested, neutered, wormed, and have my shots so I am all ready for a home of my own. I get along with dogs and other cats. Now at Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St. Call 928-778-6951.