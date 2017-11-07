G League: Derrick Jones Jr. returns to Prescott Valley

“Airplane Mode” is back in a Northern Arizona Suns uniform, at least for now.

Assigned to the NBA Gatorade League by the Phoenix Suns, Derrick Jones Jr. was at practice with former and new Suns’ teammates Tuesday morning in Prescott Valley.

It’s unlikely Jones is here to stay, but the high-flying forward, who was assigned just hours before Tuesday’s practice, gives the Suns an immediate upgrade defensively, plus a highlight-reel dunk at any moment.

Jones played 19 games for Northern Arizona a season ago when he was called up and sent down six different times between Phoenix and Prescott Valley.

The 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward average 14.5 points on 49.5 percent shooting last season, while grabbing 5.6 rebounds and recording 1.6 blocks per game.

Jones, who participated in the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, finishing second overall, played in only four games for Phoenix this season before being sent down to the Suns’ G League affiliate.

Northern Arizona (0-1) continues its three-game homestand to begin the season by hosting the Iowa Wolves on Thursday, Nov. 9. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

