Watch: Movie trailer before 'Thor: Ragnarok' turns out to be man's proposal video

NEWCASTLE, England — A British man asked his girlfriend to see Thor: Ragnarok where he had secretly arranged for his marriage proposal video to be shown before the movie.

After planning his surprise proposal for months, Craig Tampin, 27, took his girlfriend, Danielle Shaw, 29, to a movie theater in Newcastle, England on Nov. 1.

Shaw is 7 months pregnant with Tampin's baby.

In a video recorded inside the theater the crowd can be heard reacting with surprise when one of the movie trailers turned out to be Tampin in the previously recorded message.

In the proposal message Tampin said: “Before I start I’m going to apologize to everyone else in the room. I just thought I would pass a message on to my partner.”

He continued by saying: “Danielle we have been together for three years now, it’s absolutely flew over. I never thought in a million years we would be here today. I have got a little message to pass on. It’s in Welsh but I have got another alternative because I know you don’t speak it.”

In the video Craig then held up a card with the words "will you marry me" written on it in Danielle’s native Welsh language. He then held up a baby onesie which featured the printed words, ‘Mummy will you marry Daddy.’”

Shaw reportedly said yeas and the audience in the theater erupted in applause.

Tampin and Shaw are planning on getting married after the birth of their child, which is due on Christmas Day.

"I think it went better than I could have hoped," he told local media. "I was getting more and more nervous as the time approached though. I was thinking; 'Why have I done this?' I don't really get nervous but that is the worst I have ever been. But it was more perfect than I could have imagined."