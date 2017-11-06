PUSD Teacher of the Month: Jeff Becher

Jeff Becher has been a first-grade Teacher at Abia Judd Elementary School in Prescott for the past 11 years. Teaching is a second career for Mr. Becher, and his colleagues, students and their parents are SO glad he found his calling! Mr. Becher's students come to him wondering what life after kindergarten will be like. His students leave his class as confident young readers, mathematicians and scientists, ready to take on the challenges of second grade. Mr. Becher provides the perfect balance of fun and hard work, in a nurturing environment that helps our students thrive!

Submitted by Clark Tenney, Abia Judd Elementary School Principal.