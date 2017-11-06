Letter: Not-so-hidden agenda

Editor:

We are NOT in the old West where a cattle baron, regardless of how much good he has done, can rule over a town, or are we?

The City Council was not aware in the Oct. 31 meeting that this statement: “The General Development Standards included in this Master Plan fully amend any City rules, regulations, policies, development standards and design guidelines (as well as any future modifications or new City rules, regulations, policies, development standards or design guidelines addressing the subject matter of the Development Standards) contained in the Code, the City’s Engineering Standards, or other City rules, regulations, standards, or policies.” is in the current Deep Well Master Plan under consideration.

The Planning Department had to correct the Council that this was indeed in the current Master Plan and that if this plan were accepted, it would take effect.

This is the elephant in the room that no one seems to want to address and there are many more such statements in the Master Plan.

If the City accepts the currently submitted Master Plan then they will have abdicated their responsibilities and any future City Council’s responsibilities to the citizens of Prescott for many decades into the future.

If the plan is modified, then the public should have a right to review and comment on any such modified plan prior to any acceptance.

It is your City Council and your Planning Commission. Please let them hear from you. This affects Prescott for decades into the future.

Charles Queen

Prescott