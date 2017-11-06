Burger shop owner offers free cheeseburgers to good students

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont students who do good work in Brattleboro now have extra incentives to do so, in the form of free burgers.

Burgers for Excellence, a new initiative started by Brattleburger owner Matthew Blau will award free cheeseburgers to students who receive free cheeseburger cards for keeping up their grades. Blau tells the Brattleboro Reformer the cards can be given out for academic excellence or civic and community involvement.

About 500 free cheeseburger cards have been given to principals in Windham Southeast Supervisory Union schools to award as they see fit.

Blau says he believes that the program can show how businesses can positively impact their surrounding communities and promote positive social change.