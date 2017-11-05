Video: Lionesses round up scattered cubs after elephant attack

While visiting South Africa Chris Tote said he was observing two lionesses with six cubs along the Sabie Riverbed for about a half an hour before a herd of elephants stormed into the area.

According to Latestsightings.com, Tote explained, “In the distance, I could see two herds of elephants on either side of the river, and I thought if I wait long enough the one herd is more than likely going to walk right to where these lions are and from there, anything could happen."

Shortly afterward a herd of about 20 elephants suddenly started trumpeting and charging when they discovered lions were present.

"The two lionesses shot up the river bank and onto the road and all they could do was anxiously watch in the hopes that their cubs would be alright," Tote wrote.

After the elephants finally moved along tote captured the lionesses on video as they searched for their cubs, which were scattered everywhere.

During the search a lionesses realized one cub was missing.

"At some point one of the lionesses must have realized there was one cub missing and around twenty minutes later suddenly appeared in the road and ran quickly down to the river bed to find the missing cub that had now hidden away, hoping for mom to return. Five minutes later she appeared carrying the little cub in her mouth and off they went to reunite with the rest of the pride and cubs," Tote wrote.

Tote's video was posted to the Kruger Sightings YouTube channel Tuesday.