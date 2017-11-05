Obituary: Lois Gertrude (Von Wald) Hall

Lois Gertrude (Von Wald) Hall, 86, born May 21, 1931, died Oct. 30, 2017.

She is survived by her four children, Gregory (Kathy) Hall, of Clinton, Mississippi, David Hall of Reno, Nevada, Amy (Thomas) Thompson of Chino Valley, Arizona, and Laurie (Louis) Burnette of Seminole, Texas; her brothers, Gail Von Wald of New York, Glen Von Wald of Buffalo, New York, Lee (Carol) Von Wald of Millville, New Jersey; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, most in New York state. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Nora (Patterson) Von Wald; her husband, of 58 years, Thomas Ray Hall; her son, Tony Hall; and her infant daughter, Lynn Hall. Also her cousins, Charles and Lyle Bleau, whom were raised as our mother’s siblings.

Besides being a housewife, she worked full time for many years as a cook at the Rock Store, in Lake Hughes, California. She lived in California for 31 years and then in Maryland until the death of her husband. When she retired, she moved closer to her daughter Amy, in Arizona. Amy cared for our mother for the last nine years.

No services are planned.

Information provided by survivors.