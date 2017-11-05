Obituary: Carol Ann Schreiber

The family of Carol Ann Schreiber is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Carol Ann was born in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 1, 1947, and moved to southern California shortly thereafter growing up in Whittier. She graduated from California State University – LA with a BA in Social Science and a full California credential and lovingly taught elementary children for 38 years in Fountain Valley, Lake Forest and San Marino, California. After retiring, she continued her passion for teaching as a docent with the Prescott Art Docents and as a teacher for Women of Wisdom, a Bible study ministry.

Carol Ann was married for 50 love-filled years to husband, Dr. Tray Schreiber. She was the deeply devoted mother to daughter Heidi Ann (Brian Agronovitz) of Prescott, and son Christopher Schreiber (Erin) of Post Falls, Idaho, and extraordinarily loving grandmother of Emma, Chloe, Quinlan and Killian.

She grew up in a very loving family consisting of father Dave Horsey, mother Carol, sister Linda Emshoff (all of whom preceded her in death), and brothers, David and Douglas. This loving family shaped her as the deeply caring person known by so many for her always-present and room-brightening smile. She will be missed by so many whose lives she touched — family, friends, colleagues, former students, Bible study partners. We have lost our beautiful angel, but heaven has gained a new one.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Carol Ann’s life will be held for Carol Ann at American Lutheran Church in Prescott, on Nov. 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Carol Ann’s honor to the Building Fund of American Lutheran Church in Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.