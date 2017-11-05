Need2Know: New women’s clothing store in PV; Rustic Pie opens coffee shop; a reduction in ownership; anniversary recognition

New women’s clothing store in Prescott Valley

A women’s clothing and accessory store called Queen Esther’s Closet has just opened in Prescott Valley at 8933 E. Florentine Road, Suites A and B.

The store is a nonprofit boutique offering resale clothing for women. All proceeds from the store go to benefit pro-life work and crisis maternity housing throughout Arizona through Let Life Live and Lotus Loft-Maternity Housing Services ministries.

For more information, call 928-899-5516.

Rustic Pie opens a coffee shop

Rustic Pie Company’s owners, Nishon and Kim Pinker, and their son, Dakota, have opened a coffee shop adjacent to the restaurant, 802 Valley St., Prescott.



It’s called McQueen Coffee and Motorsports and it offers specialty coffee in a quaint setting decorated with Steve McQueen paraphernalia.

For more information, call Rustic Pie Company at 928-778-1223.

A reduction in ownership

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery is now simply Kriegers.

The business has reopened with three new jewelers: Bill Ford, well known as a local Yavapai College instructor (retired) and jeweler; Curt Pfeffer, the retired owner of Aurum, an established Jerome gallery; and Leslie Parsons, who contributes jewelry based on original colorful mono prints as well as gold and silver.

Heath and Cathy Krieger and Steve Smith fill out the gallery with ceramics, paintings, wood and photography.



The business is still located inside the Hotel St. Michael’s Alley at 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F.



For more information, call 928-778-4900.

15th anniversary recognition

Pops Music Store has reached its 15th anniversary as an independent local music store.

The full-service music shop reopened as a mom-and-pop store in October 2002, after 13 years of being a Schroeder’s Guitar & Keyboard City, a corporate chain.

Michele MacBride has maintained ownership of the shop since the transition. On her crew are Bob, Kait, Kyle, Anna and Virginia.

“It’s really the community that has kept us alive,” said Bob Bjorklund, who has been with the shop since the beginning.

For more information, call 928-778-2010.

