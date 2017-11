Eastern Arizona College’s 33rd Annual Scholarship Banquet was held earlier this month to recognize the scholastic achievements of 58 EAC students.

Blake Krofchik, son of April Drane, received the Sarah Lamoreaux Memorial Scholarship. The Edwin Lamoreaux family provides this scholarship in memory of their daughter, Sarah. The recipient of this scholarship must demonstrate qualities of goodness, enthusiasm, dedication, and be a positive role model for EAC.