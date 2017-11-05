Latest development in the Texas church shooting: As of 8 p.m. Sunday

Alleged shooter’s neighbors report hearing gunfire near his home recently

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a church in Texas:

7:50 p.m.

People who live near an address listed for the Texas church shooting suspect say they heard intense gunfire from that direction in recent days.

Sixteen-year-old Ryan Albers lives across the road from the listed home of suspect Devin Kelley. He says: “It’s really loud. At first I thought someone was blasting.”

He says “It was someone using automatic weapon fire.”

Another nearby neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he had also heard gunfire coming from across the street but couldn’t be sure if it came from the property listed as Kelley’s address. The neighbor added that the sound of gunfire is not unusual in the area given the seclusion and the big acreage of the surrounding properties.

Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 wounded in the shooting.

Military officials confirm alleged shooter was in the Air Force

A U.S. military official says the suspect identified in the mass shooting at a Texas church was a former Air Force member who was stationed in New Mexico at one time.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says records confirm that Devin P. Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge. The date of his discharge and the circumstances under which he left the service were not immediately available.

The Pentagon also confirmed that Kelley was an airman “at one point,” but didn’t provide additional details.

President Trump promises full support

President Donald Trump has promised his administration’s full support to the investigation of a Texas church shooting that left 26 dead and about 20 wounded.

Speaking to U.S. and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo Monday morning during his Asian trip, Trump highlighted that this “act of evil” at a place of sacred worship.

Trump says: “Our hearts are broken but in dark times — and these are dark times — such as these, Americans do what they do best.” He says Americans will pull together to help those suffering.

Trump says he will continue monitoring the investigation during his 11-day tour.

More than 100 attend vigil near the church

More than 100 people gathered after dark on a grassy street corner within sight of the church where the shooting occurred for a prayer vigil.

Attendees, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, lit candles while some wept and others hugged Sunday night. They could see the church sign lit up and emergency lights flashing.

The vigil across the street from a gas station convenience store where law enforcement officials say the shooter stopped before the attack.

Mike Gonzales, who does not attend the church but lives near says: “The people of this church are wonderful people.” Gonzales added, “We’re coming together to pray for them and show the world that now, in the midst of darkness, there is light.”

Governor responds to mass shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling a reported shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio an “evil act.”

A sheriff says a man entered First Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead and injured.

Abbott tweeted Sunday: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act.” He thanked law enforcement for their response.