Anthony Weiner ordered to report to prison by Monday

NEW YORK -- Former congressman Anthony Weiner must report to federal prison by Monday, according to court records.

The disgraced 53-year-old politician from New York was sentenced to 21 to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl (one count of the transfer of obscene materials to a minor).

Weiner will serve his time at Devens in Massachusett, a Federal Medical Center that houses more than 1,100 male inmates who require medical or mental care, including sex offender treatment.

After his release, Weiner will be subject to mandatory online supervision and must pay a $10,000 fine and participate in a sex offender treatment program.

During his hearing Weiner said, "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse."