4-foot-long lizard found in Southern California backyard

A four-foot-long crocodile monitor, a lizard that can grow to eight feet long, was discovered sunning itself on a hedge in the backyard of a Riverside, California home, thousands of miles from its native land. (J. Craig Williams via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 5, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    The four-foot-long lizard is currently in the custody of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, and if the owner doesn’t claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals. (J. Craig Williams via AP)

    RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A lizard that can grow to be 8 feet long has been found in Southern California, thousands of miles from its native land, and authorities think it’s a pet gone astray.

    The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home.

    The crocodile monitor is a relative of the famous Komodo dragon. It’s native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia — not California — but it is legal to own them in the state.

    It’s green and yellow with big claws, a long tail and a forked tongue.

    The big lizard is now being held by Riverside County’s animal services division. If the owner doesn’t claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals.

