Yavapai County Board of Supervisors attend 13th annual Legislative Summit

This past October the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors met with other Arizona County Board members at the 13th annual County Supervisor Association’s (CSA) Legislative Summit. At the event, county supervisors, representing all 15 Arizona counties, established CSA’s policy agenda for the upcoming 2018 state legislative session.

Chairman Thomas Thurman said, “Meeting once a year about County concerns and future directions with our Arizona Legislators and fellow County Supervisors, not only helps us frame the future for the betterment of the public but also helps us understand and benefit from the issues as well as the solutions, other counties are working on.”

The County Supervisors Association was honored to welcome Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to deliver the keynote address at the Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 25. During his remarks, Ducey discussed the importance of a strong partnership between the state and the counties to provide efficient, responsive constituent services. He spoke of the positive economic opportunities occurring across Arizona and of the shared commitment among state and county elected officials to continually look for opportunities to support business development and job creation.

Counties are also requesting the permanent discontinuation of the use of Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) for purposes other than road activities and seeking to secure lottery appropriations for rural counties.

HURF restorations to local governments will help, but only addresses a fraction of the infrastructure demands. Recognizing a growing crisis that will impede economic development and threaten public safety on roadways, county supervisors endorsed a policy statement urging state lawmakers to identify and enact revenue enhancements for the existing HURF distribution system and to pursue policies that improve efficient utilization of transportation resources.

Information provided by Yavapai County.