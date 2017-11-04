Viewpoint subdivision looking to build to northern boundary

Bill Ball, owner/developer of the Viewpoint master planned community, is expanding his 21-year-old project with plans to develop the final 150 acres at the north end of the subdivision north of Highway 89A.

To explain the required request for a zoning map change from the Town of Prescott Valley and how the infrastructure and improvements will be financed, two meetings are planned:

• On-site at the north end of Viewpoint, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the east side of Viewpoint Drive and Courage Butte Trail.

• 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the Transportation Meeting Room of the Humboldt Unified School District, 6411 N. Robert Road.

The Viewpoint subdivision, begun in 1994, established Viewpoint North in 1997. It has taken 21 years to develop to its current boundaries, and included improvements such as paved roads, sidewalks, gutters, streetlights and an on-site water system and central sewer system.

Financing the proposed improvements in the new section will take place in phases as construction moves forward, said Richard Parker, community development director for Prescott Valley. The developer wants to embed the required offsite improvements into the entitlements.

“What this means is when somebody rezones in a master plan, he set up terms and conditions for the town’s rezoning of the property. Instead of having to do the offsites all at once — expanding Viewpoint Drive, extending Pronghorn Parkway, building additional water capacity — they want to do that as part of each phase,” Parker explained.

The original development agreement has lapsed, he added, so the town will re-entitle and rezone the property.