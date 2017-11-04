Stabbing suspect dead after Phoenix off-duty officer shooting

An off-duty Phoenix police officer has shot and killed a man who stabbed two people on a city bus Saturday, Nov. 4, near Interstate 17 and Cactus.
A man - age and hometown unknown at this time - reportedly stabbed two people on a city bus, and after the bus stopped and the bus riders were fleeing, an off-duty officer was on scene and shot the man, killing him.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. Saturday. The interstate and part of Cactus are currently closed.
The suspect has been pronounced dead, and those who were stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The injured were taken to an area hospital.
Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for details as they are made available.
