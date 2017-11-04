Senator Fann is Outstanding Tech Senator of the Year

Senator Karen Fann, R-Prescott, has been named the Outstanding Tech Senator of the Year by the Arizona Technology Council (ATC).

For the past 14 years, the ATC has hosted the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards to honor technology leaders and innovators from across the state, according to a news release.

Senator Fann was selected for her support of legislation that benefits our state’s business and technology communities.

This past session she supported HB 2191 which increased the Angel Investment Tax Credit program by an additional $10 million. Small tech startups often rely on this program to provide the necessary seed money to launch a business, and it is estimated that companies that qualified for the Angel Investment Tax Credit generated $183.5 million in economic output for the state in 2015 alone. It’s policy like this that continues to make Arizona one of the most desirable states to do business in.

“Senator Fann has been a longtime champion of the technology community’s most important legislative initiatives,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “She is a great asset to Arizona and continues to lead the way in helping our state become a hub for innovation. Senator Fann is well-deserving of our Outstanding Tech Senator of the Year award and we appreciate all the work that she does.”

“As a small business owner, I understand the challenges entrepreneurs face when first starting a business, which is why I supported to extend additional funds towards the Angel Investment Tax program,” said Fann.

“As a lawmaker, I think it is important, to sponsor and vote for legislation that contributes in the advancement of innovative technology.”