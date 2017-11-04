Phippen presents Dia de los Muertos: A Celebration of Life and Death Saturday

Dressed in a Mexican huipil (customary garment) with her face painted in a traditional calavera (skull), Elena Díaz Bjorkquist will join the Phippen Museum at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, to define what Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is, where it came from, its roots, and how it’s celebrated.

Día los Muertos is a significant and highly celebrated holiday in Mexico and the Southwestern United States. Many Mexicans and Mexican Americans believe death isn’t a subject to be feared or ignored by the living and that life cannot be celebrated without also celebrating death. And in this special plática, or talk, Elena traces the origins of this popular Mexican festival and describes the traditional elements associated with the holiday, including food, folk crafts and altars.

Elena Díaz Björkquist is an author, historian and artist from Tucson. She writes about Morenci (where she was born), is the author of two books, Suffer Smoke and Water from the Moon and co-editor of two anthologies: Sowing the Seeds, Una Cosecha de Recuerdos and Our Spirit, Our Reality: Celebrating our Stories.

This entertaining presentation is offered in cooperation with Arizona Humanities’ speaker’s bureau, AZSpeaks, and accompanies the museum’s current exhibits, Western Treasures of the Phoenix Art Museum (running through Feb. 18) and Kids, Colts & Calves (on display through Jan. 21).

The Phippen Museum is located only a few minutes north of downtown Prescott, Arizona, at 4701 N. Highway 89.

For more information on this or any other event at the museum, call 928-778-1385, or visit their website at www.phippenartmuseum.org.