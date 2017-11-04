Watch: Deer shatters window at New Jersey bank

LIVINGS TON, N.J. — A deer was caught on video shattering a window at a New Jersey bank.

The video was posted on Facebook Monday by the Regal Bank in Livingston. In the footage a deer can be seen jumping into a window and breaking the glass between two desks before it bounces back after striking the top of the window frame.

The bank's Facebook post said, "Deer are very active at this time of year! Watch to see some excitement our security cameras at our main office captured this morning. Thankfully, we believe the deer was not harmed, despite his break-in attempt."