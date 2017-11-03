Obituary: Phillip J Smith

Phillip J Smith, 76, was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2017. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, on Sept. 15, 1941, to Virginia Stoetzer and James Smith. Phillip retired to Chino Valley in 2009 after 39 years as a heavy-duty equipment operator in California.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marie Smith; and children, Jerrod (Shaunita) Smith, Jade (Mike) Smith, Debi (Shawn) Preston, Cathy (Doug) Geier, Skip (Sherry) Smith, Tim (Nicole) Smith, Jim (Angela) Martin and Tammy (Rich) Mecham; 19 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, along with his sister, Linda (Bill) Maquet.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Harrison; and granddaughter, Nicolette Mecham.



He spent his retirement years serving the Lord whenever the opportunity arose and he especially loved delivering Meals on Wheels to his seniors in Chino Valley for the last six years. His Chevy Nova was his pride and joy and he spent endless hours bringing it up to his high expectations even up to the day before he died.



Family members will gather to spread his ashes at a later date and per his request no services will be held.





Information provided by survivors.