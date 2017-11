Aiden John Everett Lame, Dec. 9, 2015 ~ Oct. 28, 2017

Aiden brought love, joy and adventure to his Mommy Lilly Gardener and Daddy Jacob Lame, Grandmas and Grandpas, Aunts, Uncles and everyone he touched. For the little time he was here, he made a forever imprint on our hearts.

Thoughts, support, wishes - P.O. Box 1135, Mayer, AZ 86333

