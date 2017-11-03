Halloween fun at Cordes Lakes Library

Ghosts and gremlins abounded at the Halloween Party at Cordes Lakes Library on Friday, Oct. 27. Volunteer Kyrie told fortunes while Rochelle and Josephine supervised the other games. These included Monster Bowling, Ghoul Bingo, slime making, the Gummy Garden, and many other activities that awarded prizes to the many winners



Thank heaven several moms (Christy, Andrea and Kristina) were there to help with the games and to keep order! But a good time was had by all of the little urchins.

— Pat Williamson