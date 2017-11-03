Halloween Dance fun for all

With Doctor D.J. and the cut-outs for faces, there was plenty to do at the Halloween Dance at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Snacks were available and chairs and tables made a comfortable resting place for those that didn’t dance and those that needed a rest. There were all ages, and the children had a great time, even though they certainly didn’t know the dance steps, but did move to the music.



Costumes were optional, and it was mostly the younger set wearing them getting ready for Halloween, but a few of the adults joined the costume fun.