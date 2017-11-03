College Basketball: Eagles rout Poets, improve to 4-0 on season

Haley Villegas scored 21 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field, including five 3-pointers, Kylee Reibel chipped in with 10 points and the Embry-Riddle women’s basketball team defeated Whittier College 71-53 on Friday night.

It is the fourth straight win for the Eagles to begin the season, which shot 39 percent from beyond the arc (9 for 23) as a team and were 18 of 27 (66%) from the free-throw line.

Reibel added eight rebounds to her scoring total in 27 minutes off the bench, while Jenna Knudson had 12 points and seven rebounds against the Poets in Whittier, California.

Melissa Pfeifer scored only two points, but grabbed eight rebounds and dished eight assists.

Embry-Riddle (4-0, 0-0 Cal-Pac) led 35-26 at halftime, but used a 20-5 third-quarter run and led by as many as 24 points with 1:52 remaining in the period to pull away.

Whittier College (0-1) shot just 32 percent from the field (19 of 58), including a dismal 5 for 29 mark from the three-point line.

Mia Maglinte led the Poets with 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting, while Emily Guerena had six points and 10 rebounds, but fouled out late in the game. The Eagles have averaged a 25 points per game margin of victory so far this season.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle heads south to Phoenix to play Grand Canyon University in an exhibition game Tuesday, Nov. 7. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m.

The Eagles return home to face Northern New Mexico College on Saturday, Nov. 11. Tipoff in Prescott is set for 2 p.m.

