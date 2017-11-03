Featured Home of the Week: 13215 E. Ringtail Drive, Prescott Valley

2991 SQ. FT. EXECUTIVE HOME on 13.4 acres in Prescott Ridge with an open split floor plan and 3 car garage.
There are 4 bedrooms with an office at the front entry and a beautiful cook's kitchen with walk-in pantry and over sized refrigerator that stays. Washer/dryer also stay in the laundry room.
Tile floor runs throughout the main living area with 2 gas fireplaces and magnificent views of Mingus Mountain to the east and lights of Prescott Valley in the evening.
All kinds of acreage to add a barn and horse pens. Call for gate code.
$600,000
Seller is offering a $10,000 landscaping allowance.
Windermere Real Estate
Northern Arizona
John Pettit, Realtor
whyprescott@windermere.com
928-925-6356
jpettit.prescottforsale.com
914 E Gurley St Prescott, AZ 86301
