Featured Home of the Week: 13215 E. Ringtail Drive, Prescott Valley

Prestigious Gated Community, Serenely Private with Dramatic Views!

  • Originally Published: November 3, 2017 6:05 a.m.

    • photo

    2991 SQ. FT. EXECUTIVE HOME on 13.4 acres in Prescott Ridge with an open split floor plan and 3 car garage.

    There are 4 bedrooms with an office at the front entry and a beautiful cook's kitchen with walk-in pantry and over sized refrigerator that stays. Washer/dryer also stay in the laundry room.

    Tile floor runs throughout the main living area with 2 gas fireplaces and magnificent views of Mingus Mountain to the east and lights of Prescott Valley in the evening.

    All kinds of acreage to add a barn and horse pens. Call for gate code.

    $600,000

    Seller is offering a $10,000 landscaping allowance.

    Windermere Real Estate

    Northern Arizona

    John Pettit, Realtor

    whyprescott@windermere.com

    928-925-6356

    jpettit.prescottforsale.com

    914 E Gurley St Prescott, AZ 86301

    More like this story