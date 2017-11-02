Weekend sees chamber orchestra, symphony concerts

This weekend will see concerts from both the Prescott Chamber Orchestra and the Phoenix Symphony, the latter presented by the Yavapai Symphony Association.

The music begins at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, as the Prescott Chamber Orchestra performs a number of pieces at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, according to a previous article by Vicki Goodman.

Directed by Dr. Phil Kuhns, the orchestra will begin with Violin Concerto in D major by Beethoven with Granite Mountain Middle School Orchestra Director Bill Cummings performing as soloist. Following is Two Songs Without Words by Gustav Holst and The Three-Cornered Hat – Scenes and Dances from Part One by Manuel de Falla, Goodman wrote.

Tickets for the Prescott Chamber Orchestra Concert are $18 for adults and $4 for students in advance and $20 for adults and $5 for students at the door and can be purchased online at www.prescottchamberorchestra.com.

Sunday, Nov. 5, sees a concert from the Phoenix Symphony at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., according to a news release from Sue Bray, member of the Yavapai Symphony Association board of directors. The symphony will perform Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major by Mozart and Symphony No. 1 by Sibelius, led by Principal Conductor Tito Munoz and joined by soloists Karen Sinclair on violin and Mark Deatherage on viola.

The Yavapai Symphony Association expects another great concert by the Phoenix Symphony and the soloists, said David Dunn, president of the association in the release.

“It’s unusual for this caliber of classical music to be available in a smaller community,” Dunn said. “We are so fortunate to be able to enjoy the Phoenix Symphony right here in town.”

The concert begins at 3 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $42 and can be purchased by visiting the Yavapai Symphony Association office, 228 N. Alarcon St, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, or by calling 928-776-4255 for will call, to be picked up at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 1:30 on Sunday. Full-time college students can purchase any available ticket for $10.