Public watches five-acre prescribed burn

The air around the Highlands Center was dense from smoke, hot from fire and thick with education.

It was a unique opportunity as Prescott National Forest’s first-ever demonstration prescribed burn open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 28, said Highlands Center for Natural History Executive Director Dave Irvine. A process that started about five years ago, the Highlands Center had never engaged the public in forest management before and it looked like a great opportunity, Irvine said.

As it’s engaging more directly with the forest service, there have been a variety of treatments around the Highlands Center, he said. Those treatments include hand thinning, mastication and commercial cuts around the perimeter behind the center and they all have a twofold goal, Irvine said. One is to make the forest healthier and less of a fire risk and the other is to provide an educational opportunity to the public, he said.

“What we’re doing here is somewhat smaller scale of things that happen forest-wide. Today is kind of a culmination of all those efforts,” Irvine said. “One of the goals is to be able to reintroduce fire back into the ecosystem. This is an ecosystem that has evolved and depends upon the introduction of fire.”

That was just one of the goals, others included reduction of fuels and corresponding wildfire risk to life and property, improving native vegetation condition and distribution and improving general forest health, said trainee burn boss Chris Loxterman. Prescribed burns are good for a lot of different things in addition to reducing fire risk, such as improving wildlife habitats and watersheds, Loxterman said.

A five-acre burn, it was really kind of a snapshot in time, he said. Typically burns are done on a much larger scale, Loxterman said.

“Here, it’s just a five-acre and it’s kind of a show and tell of what we’re doing,” he said. “It should be an educational situation. On a large scale, it would be protecting a lot more stuff.”

There are a lot of barriers to overcome in order to restore fire’s natural role in the ecosystem said Ranger Sarah Tomsky. One is the years of fuel that have built up requiring caution and working up to larger scale prescribed burns, Tomsky said. Another is the educational component and Saturday was about taking the opportunity to educate the public on the role that fire plays, she said. The public can help advocate and educate for the important work that prescribed burns do, Tomsky said.

Tomsky said she has a vision for the Bradshaw Ranger District. If it keeps chipping away at hazardous fuels in the wildland-urban interface, the district can do a lot more work on a larger scale, she said. That way, if there is a lightning-caused fire, the district has done its best to mitigate the hazards to the community, Tomsky said.

“My vision is that within a few years with some of the environmental analysis we’re doing, that we can do (a) 10,000-acre prescribed burn south of the Bradshaws,” she said. “We’ve got a landscape that’s certainly appropriate to do that in, but we can’t really do that until we take a look at some of these strategic places that we need to protect, communities, before we can take on a big project like that.”