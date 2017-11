Barbara Louise Whitacre, 80, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, born Oct. 14, 1937, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died Oct. 26, 2017, in Prescott. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott. Funeral arrangements are being handled through Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.