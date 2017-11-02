Now Showing: Week of Nov. 3

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS – “A Bad Moms Christmas” follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers. Rated R for crude sexual content and language throughout, and some drug use. Comedy

(NEW) THOR: RAGNAROK – In Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok," Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok--the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization -- at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger -- the Incredible Hulk! Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive material. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

(NEW) LBJ – After powerful Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (Woody Harrelson) loses the 1960Democratic presidential nomination to Senator John F. Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan), he agrees to be his young rival's running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, Johnson finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president. That all changes on Nov. 22, 1963, when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK's legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. Rated R for language. Drama

Also showing:

GEOSTORM – A satellite designer (Gerard Butler) must race to avert a catastrophe when the planet's climate control satellites begin to malfunction in this sci-fi action adventure from Warner Bros. and writer/producer/director Dean Devlin (making his feature directorial debut here). Rated PG-13 for destruction, action and violence. Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – “Goodbye Christopher Robin” gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne, and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family? Rated PG for thematic elements, some bullying, war images and brief language. Drama

JIGSAW – Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend--SAW and the character of Jigsaw introduced the world to a new face of horror. For seven straight years "If it's Halloween it must be SAW" was a holiday tradition. This Oct. 27, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present “Jigsaw.” After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own? Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, and for language. Drama, Horror

LET THERE BE LIGHT – For all his far-reaching fame, Sol Harkins, the world's most famous atheist, is a lonely soul and a lousy part-time dad. After a near-death experience challenges his simplest assumptions about this world, Sol finds his purpose and reimagines his life, in a film that will make you laugh and cry and want to stand up and cheer. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material including alcohol and drug issues. Drama

ONLY THE BRAVE – All men are created equal ... then, a few become firefighters. “Only the Brave,” based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it -- they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some sexual references, language and drug material. Action & Adventure, Drama

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME – Based on the inspiring true story of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life. Based on the New York Times bestseller. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including some violence and language. Drama

SUBURBICON – Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns ... the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon. Rated R for violence, language and some sexuality. Comedy

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE – “Thank You for Your Service” follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they've left the battlefield. Rated R for strong violent content, language throughout, some sexuality, drug material and brief nudity. Drama

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Related PG-13 for sexual references, drug content, language and some horror images. Comedy

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – The extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria's (Academy Award winner Judi Dench) remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen's Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy. As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and language. Drama