Letter: Waking up

Editor:

Re: Response to Oct. 30 articles in the newspaper.

I’m glad that people are waking up to what is going on in Prescott and Prescott Valley with all the building going on. Our two towns cannot handle all the increase in traffic that is going to appear on our roads, plus there are not enough jobs to take care of the number of people. No industry is here for people to have jobs to fill the amount of new homes to be built.

Another very important subject that both city council say we have plenty of water, no problem. You build 10,000 new homes x3 people in each house, that’s a lot of water. Arizona has been in a drought for some 25-plus years, where is all it going to come from to supply all these homes?

We have clean air but all the cars, trucks, etc. Guess what? Smog — don’t need that. Is that what you people who live here want? Go to your city council meetings and let them know what your opinions are. Otherwise the city council will do what they want. People in our government only think of one thing — money. They don’t worry about the people that are here and pay salaries.

Larry A. Wilson

Prescott Valley