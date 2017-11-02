Letter: Gosar family letter

Editor:

Response to Rep Paul Gosar’s siblings letter on expecting an apology letter on George Soros character assassination.

Yes G.S. early life was much different than it is now. G.S. gives multi-millions of dollars to many left-wing groups and organizations. All groups trying to change what our country was built on. Many families have divert from each other. Either they stand for G.S. mission or they need to do much more study of what Geo. Soros is all about.

Bob Reichmuth

Prescott