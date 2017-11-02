Letter: Be safe with guns

Editor:

Ms. Sisley, you are on target! A few years ago, AZDPS added a fifth gun safety rule to the original four* published by Col. Jeff Cooper: “Always be responsible for the whereabouts of your firearm.”

THE ORIGINAL GUN SAFETY RULES:

1) ALL firearms are ALWAYS loaded.

2) NEVER point the muzzle at anything you are not positively willing to destroy.

3) Keep your finger outside the trigger guard and alongside the frame until your sights are on target AND you have decided to shoot.

4) Be aware of your target and surroundings.

J-P. A. Maldonado

Prescott