KornUkopia Calendar: Nov. 3-11

Ongoing

2017 annual Christmas bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 11-12. Handcrafted items, homemade baked goods. Photos with Santa 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley.

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Friday, Nov. 3

Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89 Chino Valley. Classic cars in the parking lot. Picture taking with Santa Claus and hear the Sweet Adelines 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Wife of the Gods” by Kwei Quartey.

T. Jefferson Parker, one of America’s most celebrated writers of crime fiction, visits The Literary Southwest, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147).

Duffy Hudson, master impersonator, is “George Burns Alive Again and in Concert,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson takes you on a stroll along nostalgia lane -- singing, dancing, and telling stories like only George Burns can. This is a one-man, musical, comedy performance, voted the Best One Man Show in Los Angeles! 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Craft bazaar/bake sale & Navajo tacos, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2945 N. Highway 89 (at 4 North).

Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89 Chino Valley.

Highlands Holiday Bazaar in the Discovery Gardens, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Highlands Center, 1375 Walker Road.

Prescott Photography Club, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Trinity Lutheran 11th annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sponsored by Women’s Ministry Program. Arlene, 928-445-8279.

Dance Workshop with Benji Schwimmer, winner of “So You Think You Can Dance,” 2 to 5:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Followed by West Coast Swing lesson from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 928-778-3000.

Duffy Hudson, master impersonator, presents “The Relativity of Albert Einstein,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson brings Albert Einstein to life in this unique one-man show. Explaining the man’s theories in a fun, exciting way. 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.

Paint Jam, 4 to 7 p.m. at Wild Iris Coffee House, 124 S. Granite St. Suite E, Prescott. DJ music; $20 to paint (all supplies included), free to watch and/or listen – all ages.

Winter in Times Square Dance, 6 p.m., ERAU Eagle gym, 3700 Willow Creek Road. Cha-cha lessons included in $2 admission charge.

“Houdini” comes to life in Duffy Hudson’s one-man show, “The Great Houdini,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson shares Houdini’s secrets of success, his obsession with magic, the occult and the amazing stunts that drove him to an early grave. 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Duffy Hudson, master impersonator, is “George Burns Alive Again and in Concert,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson takes you on a stroll along nostalgia lane -- singing, dancing, and telling stories like only George Burns can. This is a one-man, musical, comedy performance, voted the Best One Man Show in Los Angeles! 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.

The second concert of the 2017-18 Phoenix Symphony season in Prescott is at 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. The orchestra will be led by Musical Director and Principal Conductor Tito Munoz, and will be joined by two soloists – Karen Sinclair on violin and Mark Deatherage on viola. www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Monday, Nov. 6

PVPL Board Gamers-Game On, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

PVPL Everyone Improv, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room/Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Writing Workshop Series: Interweaving Fact and Fiction, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Modern Board Gaming, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Yavapai College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Learn session: Adventure Travel with Bill Maxwell, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Yavapai College, 1100 E Sheldon St. Building 3, Room 119. Peru, Nepal, Alaska, Ladakh, Iceland, and rafting in the Grand Canyon. 928-717-7634.

Creative Aging Art Class -- Playful Movement, 2 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 1st floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Please register at pvlib.net, Classes, Creative Aging Art Movement Classes. 928-759-6189.

Friday, Nov. 10

Marine Corps Birthday Celebration, 1 to 2 p.m., Community Living Center at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center, Prescott.

Meditation Circle, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

“Griefwalker and Die Wise: Making Meaning” Author Talk, 3 p.m., Peregrine Book Company, 219 N. Cortez St.

Ronny Cox, the acclaimed “Dueling Banjos” actor and folk singer, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com. Sponsored by Folk Sessions, www.folksessions.com.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Craft Show – 24th Annual Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Hills Clubhouse, 4975 Hornet Drive. All handmade treasures. 928-277-5091.

Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Prescott Courthouse Plaza. Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Good Evening Vietnam, 4 p.m., American Legion Post 78, Dewey. A dinner/show in appreciation of our Vietnam veterans. Purchase tickets and reserve seats at the bar. 928-632-5185.

Grammy Winner Beverly "Guitar" Watkins and the R.D. Olson Band with special guest Diana Rein, 7 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. pfaa.net.