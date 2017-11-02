Highlands Center holds Holiday Bazaar in Discovery Gardens

Now that the Highlands Center for Natural History has opened its Discovery Gardens, staff says it’s the perfect place to hold the 11th annual Holiday Bazaar.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, entry into the Discovery Gardens will be free for the event, said Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tom Agostino. There’ll be crafts people set out along the different paths, cider, a bake sale and a crafts table in the ramada and the play area will be open for kids to come in and they can make holiday gifts at the crafts table, Agostino said.

Putting it in the discovery gardens makes the event a lot bigger, he said. Further, now that the plants are starting to grow in, it’ll be a really nice opportunity for people to come out and see the gardens as well as peruse what local crafts people have, Agostino said. Everything they do involves nature too, he said.

“Whether it’s the foundation or they use natural things in making their products,” Agostino said. “It’s a very nature-based crafts fair.”

Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center, located at 1375 S. Walker Road, the bazaar will have 20 craftspeople displaying and selling such art as jewelry, woodworking, ceramics, photography, fiber and textiles, soaps and lotions and paintings.

Craftspeople include Angelisa Winemiller of Grubby Angels Studio who will have upcycled art dolls using found objects, frog sculptures and fairy houses; Bib Wigand Photography, who will have bird photography prints and notecards; Ronnie Aronson of roobii joolrii who will have handmade artisan jewelry; Gregg Bardsley, who will have jewelry, knives and sculptures made from natural materials; and Jo Manginelli, who will have woven and felted shawls, scarves, vests, purses and phone and glasses cases.

The craftspeople were all selected by Highlands Center Operations Director Jennifer Temkin, who checked out the wares of everyone who applied and selected the 20 best that she liked, Agostino said.

The event will also see more naturalists than usual, he said.

“Normally on a Saturday morning, our discovery stations are up. Normally we have two or three,” Agostino said. “We’re going to have five of them.”

For more information, visit www.highlandscenter.org.