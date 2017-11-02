Gallery Guide: Week of Nov. 3

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 106, 108, 302 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Through Nov. 21, see Vivian Farmer’s acrylic paintings.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St. (entrance on Willis), 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net. Holiday Market exhibit is on display Nov. 5 through Dec. 19.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art by Susanne Korte.

Jerome Art Walk is Nov. 4 – the perfect post-Halloween night. Festivities run from 5 to 8 p.m. Twenty-six studios and galleries will host openings and happenings throughout the artist colony, from the Old Jerome High School studios to UVX Building, art, music and lively conversation are everywhere. Park your car and take the shuttle or stroll the winding streets on a cool fall night. www.jeromeartwalk.com or 928-301-3004.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St. Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, jewelry, painting, wood and photography by longtime local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Steve Smith. New to the gallery are jewelers Bill Ford, Curt Pfeffer and Leslie Parsons.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Featured artists Patricia Lam Photography and David Duane Photography, through Nov. 15. Coming up: Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, the 8th annual Miniature Show.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-0077.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Kids, Colts & Calves” is in the James Gallery, through Jan. 21, and Western Treasures of the Phoenix Art Museum, through Feb. 18.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org. The next meeting is at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. Open for the Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org. Through Dec. 31 is the museum’s “Contemporary Indian Cultures of Prescott” exhibit.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com. Current artists on exhibit are Pat Warwick, Robin Lieske, Steve Strussner and Jess Wolf.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, “Adorn Yourself,” one-of-a-kind wearables, silk scarves and jewelry by Barb Wills, Joan Knight and Laurie Fagen, through Nov. 14. In the Main Gallery, “Works in Watercolor,” through Nov. 21.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Representing more than 60 local and nationally known artists, featuring contemporary works of wall art, ceramics, bronze, glass, wood, wearable art, jewelry and more. "An Agreeable Society of Beings," featuring work by metal artist Jody Skjei, is on display.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Strokes of Genius: Original Master Prints, 1400s-Present” is on display through Nov. 11.