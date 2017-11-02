Costumes for Kids 5K draws 100-plus participants

Downtown Prescott was full of over 100 runners and walkers dressed up in fun costumes coming out to support a great cause on Sunday, Oct. 15. Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation held their 4th annual Costumes for Kids 5K and 1 mile fun walk.



This fun event featured booths from The Heritage Park Zoo, Coca-Cola, Yavapai Humane Society, Prescott Valley Chiropractic and Arizona Children’s Association, along with a live remote from Magic 99.1, face painters and coffee and hot chocolate from Starbucks. Kids and adults danced to the music, enjoyed the games to play and got in a little exercise and they ran the 5K or walked the 1-mile course.



Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation is a local nonprofit that provides for the unmet needs of foster children through Prescott courts, serves the children signed up for the Voluntary Independent Living Program and supports the Yavapai County CASA program. It has been around for over 15 years and does such good work.

The Foundation would like to thank the following sponsors for stepping up: Augie’s, Coca-Cola, WCI Brokers, Fann, Allegra, Magic 99.1 Radio, Amtrust Bank, Clayote Studios, Prescott Brewing Company, Starbucks Coffee and Prescott Parent Magazine.

Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation would also like to thank the more than 30 volunteers who came out and helped. Some held encouraging signs, some worked at the water station, and most made sure our participants stayed safe as they crossed the streets through town. This event was lots of fun, brought awareness to participants and passers-by about what Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation does, and put smiles on many people’s faces. There were costume winners and people from out of town who showed up just from seeing our signs and participated.



Coming up next for the Foundation is the Holiday Drive. Watch around town for Christmas trees and boxes to deposit gifts for young kids and teens alike to make sure they have a holiday that other children not in foster care get. And remember to follow us on Twitter, “like” us on Facebook and keep up with our current events at YavapaiCASAForKids.org.

Information from Jennifer Whittemore, Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation.