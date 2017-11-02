Animal rescue team in Florida discovers reported injured dog is a coyote

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — An animal rescue team responding to a report of an injured dog in a Florida shopping area discovered it wasn't a dog after all -- it was a wild coyote.

Miami-Dade Animal Services dispatched their Humane Animal Response Team (HART) to a busy shopping and restaurant district in Coconut Grove Saturday.

"When the HART officers arrived, there was indeed a canine needing assistance, but it was no dog, this canine was a coyote," said a Miami-Dade Animal Services Facebook post.

HART officers rescued the coyote, which appeared "frightened and possibly injured," Animal Services said.

After its safe capture, the coyote was taken to South Florida Wildlife Center for medical treatment and observation. Once the animal has recovered from its injuries it will be released back into the wild.

"Residents of the area are advised to use caution when encountering wildlife and to ensure children and small pets are closely supervised," the Facebook post said.