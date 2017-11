COLFAX, Calif. — A black bear lurking outside a California home was chased away by a small dog Wednesday.

The brave action was captured on security cameras mounted on the Colfax home.

In the video the bear can be seen near the front porch when the dog, Dixie, bolts out and makes it clear the visitor is not welcome on the property.

Startled by the dog, the bear quickly runs away despite being much larger and stronger.

The owner said Dixie was not hurt in the encounter.