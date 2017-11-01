Prescott swimmer earns top seeds in 2 events at state meet

Prescott sophomore swimmer Harris Temple has qualified for the postseason in two individual events, carrying No. 1 rankings in both, to lead the Badgers’ boys’ team into the 2017 Division II Swimming & Diving State Championships Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, at Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.

In the preliminaries on Friday, Temple will race in the 50-yard freestyle (No. 1 seed, 21.54-second seed time) and the 100 freestyle (No. 1, 47.39). Badgers senior Paul Kinach will join Temple in the 100 free (No. 30, 52.65).

As for the relays, Prescott’s 200 free team, which consists of Kinach, seniors Dallin Jex and Tate Bassett, and sophomores Harris and Sean Henegar, is ranked seventh with a season-best time of 1:31.89. That mark trails Chaparral’s top-seeded foursome by 3-plus seconds (1:28.62).

On the girls’ side, the Badgers’ 200 medley relay team of senior Brea Christopherson, sophomore Alycia Warren, junior Lacey Ingallina, sophomores Lily Deakin and Makenzie Ingallina, and senior Trinity Lazell reached state with a No. 22 ranking after notching a season-best time of 2:03.77.

The Top 24 teams in each relay qualify for the D-II state meet. Two alternate teams in each relay also receive invitations. The Top 32 swimmers in each individual event in D-II make the cut. Two alternates in each individual event get invited, too.

After Friday’s prelims, the D-II state finals will follow on Saturday.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

For the Bradshaw Mountain boys at the D-II state meet, sophomore swimmer Joshua Baillie qualified for state in the 200 freestyle (ranked 18th, 1:52.21 qualifying time) and the 500 free (15th, 5:00.03).

On the girls’ side, junior Renee Baillie will race in the 100 backstroke (24th, 1:04.55) and the 100 breaststroke (31st, 1:15.57).