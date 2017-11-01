Obituary: Mary Ann Gregson

Mary Ann Gregson, 63, of Chino Valley passed away on Oct. 18, 2017, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on Nov. 4, 1953, in Geneva, Illinois, to the late Mildred and Thomas Lambert, the youngest sister to Diane, Tami and Pat. In 1969 her family moved to Phoenix, where she resided for many years in addition to Camp Verde and Chino Valley.

Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 25 years, David; her son, Dane (Karin); and daughter Victoria (Justin). She is survived by her grandchildren, Wyatt, Mackenzie, Austin and Dylan, and her beloved dogs, Kaia, Shyla, Buddy, Bailey and Tavish.

Mary enjoyed camping, sewing and quilting, and loved “Newfies” and her grandchildren more than anything.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on Nov. 4, 2017, on what would have been her 64th birthday, at Hotel St. Michael, located at 205 W. Gurley St., Prescott from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.



Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.