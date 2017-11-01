Letter: Environmental stewards

Editor:

In John Stossel’s column concerning the Pebble Mine in the Bristol Bay estuarine region, his corporate-conservative colors show. He attacks EPA environmental protections. Typical of propagandists shilling for corporate exploitation, Stossel’s column condemns those who set regulations to protect public interests. CNN was the scapegoat, but Stossel and his pedigree, Fox News, are targeting environmental protections across the board.

Stossel accuses Obama’s EPA of “killing” the mine prior to a submission of an impact statement, a claim that is false. In fact, Pebble Partnership participated in the EPA review process for five years, but failed to submit a permit. Pebble refused to agree upon environmental standards proposed by the EPA restricting dams built with mine tailings. Stossel condemns the EPA for justifiably protecting the headwaters of rivers flowing into Bristol Bay under the Clean Water

Act.

Stossel also falsely claims EPA “censorship” of science despite the multiple peer-reviewed environmental assessments by scientists from several disciplines. They concluded Pebble would significantly impact salmon/ecological resources and would pollute waterways critical to Sockeye Salmon spawning with toxic waste.

Those wastes included arsenic and heavy metals.

Stossel dismisses planetary health in the name of short term profits. The mine proposal is a scheme for unregulated exploitation on public land. Alaska’s fishing industry, Sockeye Salmon, Brown Bears, Bald Eagles, phytoplankton and clear mountain streams are some of the reasons 62 percent of Alaskans oppose the mine. Scott Pruitt’s actions validate our legitimate fears. Republicans are not environmental stewards.

Joe Bickel

Prescott