Dramatic footage shows school bus hit in NYC terror attack

Video above: The head of the New York City schools system says two staff members and two students were injured in a school bus that was struck by a motorist who drove a rented truck onto a bike path, killing eight people. (Nov. 1)

Officer who halted truck rampage hailed as a modest hero

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officer Ryan Nash was responding to a call about an emotionally disturbed person at a high school not far from the World Trade Center when someone reported an accident on the bike path outside.

Nash and his partner, John Hasiotis, raced to a gruesome sight: A man in a truck had slammed into a school bus after mowing down people in a bike lane. He was waving guns around and yelling. Nash, 28, told him to drop the weapons and then fired, striking the man once.

Nash stopped the attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, in his tracks, but the officer is too modest to admit he's a hero, officials said.

"He was a hero," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "And the NYPD is not just the leadership, it's the men and women who are out there every day who are on the first line, and I think officer Nash really showed how important they are and how talented and how brave."

Saipov was actually wielding a pellet gun and a paintball gun, authorities said, but they looked like real guns. Witnesses reported the 29-year-old hollered "Allahu akbar," or "God is great!" in Arabic.