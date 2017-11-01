28-year-old Cornville woman loses $1K from jury duty scam

CORNVILLE – Several days ago, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in Cornville to meet with a 28-year-old woman who was conned out of $1,000 from the the jury duty scam.

This scam continues to impact Yavapai County residents and calls have been especially heavy over the last two weeks, according to a news release from YCSO.

The jury duty scam involves a suspect who calls unwitting victims and advises that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because of missed jury duty. In a majority of the incidents reported, the caller/suspect has identified himself as an employee of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or just Sheriff’s Office. Many who receive such calls are aware of the scam and simply hang up.

The Cornville victim had received a call around 9 a.m. from the ‘Sheriff’s Office’ and was told she missed jury duty and that a warrant had been issued for her arrest, according to the release. The suspect explained that $2,000 was necessary to dismiss the warrant and directed her to buy prepaid credit cards from a local store and deposit them into a kiosk at the Sheriff’s Office on Gurley Street in Prescott. The victim purchased two $500 prepaid cards with cash as a down payment and provided the card numbers to the suspect over the phone for verification. After speaking with the deputy to confirm she had been scammed, the victim attempted to cancel the pre-paid cards but it was too late as the money had been withdrawn, said YCSO.

During a follow-up the next day, the victim explained she had been contacted again by the suspect to obtain the balance of $1,000. She declined. The suspect identified himself as “Deputy Alan Scott.” There is no one at YCSO by name. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect through phone records, according to the release.

Law enforcement agencies and court officials will never call to solicit payment on a warrant in this manner.

Names used by suspects in these calls may or may not represent a true person – either way, these calls are fraudulent.

Please share this information with family and friends.

The scam is well over a decade old.