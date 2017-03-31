Video: Little girl befriends water heater she thinks is a robot

In this viral video a little girl named Rayna is out for a walk and meets what she thinks is a robot.

Her new metal friend turns out to be a discarded water heater.

Rayna approches the water heater and says, “Hi robot.”

Despite not receiving a reply, and unable to get the robot’s attention by waving, Rayna gives it a big hug and says, “I love you robot.”

The video has gone viral since being posted Monday, earning more than 2 million views on YouTube and over 100,000 retweets on Twitter.