Video: Little girl befriends water heater she thinks is a robot

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: March 31, 2017 6:03 a.m.

    • Rayna meets a "robot". by marxj1

    In this viral video a little girl named Rayna is out for a walk and meets what she thinks is a robot.

    Her new metal friend turns out to be a discarded water heater.

    Rayna approches the water heater and says, “Hi robot.”

    Despite not receiving a reply, and unable to get the robot’s attention by waving, Rayna gives it a big hug and says, “I love you robot.”

    The video has gone viral since being posted Monday, earning more than 2 million views on YouTube and over 100,000 retweets on Twitter.

    More like this story