Suspect shoots into occupied car on Thumb Butte Road

An unknown suspect fired shots into a car Sunday, March 26, while a 27-year-old man was sleeping inside it, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

The man said that he’s been sleeping in his car because he’s homeless, and the car was parked off Thumb Butte Road at about 12:30 a.m. when the sound of at least two gunshots woke him up.

He saw a light-colored pickup truck, possibly a Chevy S-10 or Ford Ranger, drive by the car at the same time something hit his driver’s side rear window.

That turned out to be a bullet.

“It appeared the bullet travelled through the right side of the rear seat and left a hole in the opposite rear passenger door,” D’Evelyn said.

“Shooting into areas or objects, like a vehicle, you cannot see is foolish. The actions could have resulted in a homicide if the occupant had been hit and died,” D’Evelyn said.

YCSO detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspect or suspect vehicle in this case to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Refer to case 17-010709.